Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condemned the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed and assured stringent punishment for the accused. Seven arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday condemned the “brutal” murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, and assured that those responsible would face stringent punishment.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy company involved in a windmill project in Beed, located 380 kilometres from Mumbai. Police have registered a case of murder as well as extortion in connection with the heinous crime.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, “Since the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, we have consistently maintained that no one involved will be spared. This was a brutal act, and the culprits must face the strongest punishment.”

A key suspect in the case, Walmik Karad, who is closely associated with cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in connection with the extortion offence tied to the murder. Karad, currently in jail, is among the seven individuals arrested so far. Munde, a prominent leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Pawar, also hails from Beed district.

Ajit Pawar confirmed that he had directed the superintendent of police (SP) of Beed district to ensure strict action against the accused. “More than a month has passed since the murder, and the family members of Santosh Deshmukh might be concerned about the progress of the investigation. Both the State CID and SIT are actively probing the case,” he said, as per PTI reports.

The deputy chief minister assured there would be no influence or interference in the investigation, asserting, “I have never treated anyone differently based on caste or religion. If someone is found guilty and evidence supports it, appropriate action will be taken against them.”

Addressing questions about the delay in the appointment of guardian ministers for various districts, Pawar said it was Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ prerogative. “It is partially true that portfolio allocation took some time, but I am hopeful the issue will be resolved before the chief minister’s visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting,” he added.

The annual five-day meeting in Davos, which brings together CEOs, business leaders, and politicians, is scheduled to begin on January 20.

(With inputs from PTI)