Biennial Elections 2024: Mumbai Police issues guidelines for polls, check complete restrictions

No person shall put election campaign related posters or banners within 100 meters of the Polling Stations, the Mumbai Police preventive order said

Ahead of the Biennial Elections 2024, Mumbai Police has issued guidelines for upcoming polls on June 26 and shared the details of complete restrictions in the city during the polls.

In a preventive order, the police said, whereas, polling in Legislative Council Biennial Elections for Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers Constituencies is to take place at number of Polling Stations in above constituencies on the June 26 and a large number of voters are likely to visit various Polling Stations to exercise their right of voting.

The police said that it necessary for the purpose of preventing obstruction, annoyance and injury or risk of obstructing, annoyance and injury to persons lawfully employed and for the purpose of preventing the disturbance of the public tranquility.

The preventive order was issued on Friday by Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police.

It said that no person not being a candidate in connection with the election for which polling is to take place at a Polling Stations or the accredited agent of such a candidate or an official engaged in connection with the election or any public servant engaged in duty at or in the vicinity of such Polling Stations shall between

6.00 a.m. and 12 midnight on the 26 June, 2024, loiter or join or form any assembly or group of persons of any public through fare, highway road, street lane, bye -lane or any other public place within a distance of one hundred meters radius from any Polling Stations in Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers, constituencies.

The preventive order issued by the Mumbai Police further stated that all intending voters visiting a Polling Stations for the purpose of voting shall form queues in front of the Polling Stations, one for males and another for females, and that each intending voter shall enter the Polling Stations serially in accordance with his or her position in the queue as and when voters are admitted to the Polling Stations in compliance with the directions of the Presiding Officer. No person other than observers appointed by the commission and authorized election police officials shall be allowed to either carry or use mobile phones, wireless sets, etc. in the 100 meters perimeter of the Polling Stations described as the "Polling Stations neighbourhood" (Section 130 Representation of People Act 1951) and within the Polling

Stations.

"No person shall put election campaign related posters or banners within 100 meters of the Polling Stations. No person shall use loudspeakers, mega phones etc. within 100 meters of the Polling Stations," the police said.