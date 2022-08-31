Big dog bites delivery man’s crotch at Panvel high-rise

Incident puts responsibilities of pet parents of big breeds in sharp focus at a time when animal lovers and other residents across city are at loggerheads

The series of screen grabs from the CCTV footage shows how the dog attacked the delivery person

I don't know how I survived,” said a Zomato delivery person who was attacked by a pet German Shepherd, who snapped at his crotch in the lift at Indiabulls Greens Marigold CHS in Panvel on Saturday evening. The victim, Narendra Periyar, 33, had just stepped out of the lift when the incident took place. He is currently undergoing treatment at DY Patil Medical College and Hospital in Nerul, the cost of which is being borne by the dog owner.

Periyar, a resident of sector 3 Kalamboli, said, “After making the delivery, when I came down, I saw a huge dog. Before I could realise what’s happening the dog had attacked me. I somehow managed to free myself and ran toward the parking area while writhing in pain. It was after I was at a safe distance that I realised I was bleeding heavily. Some onlookers took me to MGM Hospital in Kamothe where the doctors stitched the wounds and gave me anti-rabies injection before discharge.”



Narendra Periyar, the Zomato delivery person

“However, the pain got unbearable on Monday. There was also blood in my urine. So, I came and got admitted at DY Patil hospital,” he said, adding that he was doing better. When asked about hospital expenses, he said, “The owner of the dog is taking care of medical expenses. Even they were shocked to see the extent of the injury.”

He added, “This incident has left me scarred. I am terrified of dogs now. My wife, son and parents, who had wanted me to stay back at home on the day of the incident instead of going to work as it was my sister’s birthday, are still in shock.”

Shocking CCTV footage

K K Nambiar, a resident of the complex, said, “Within hours of the incident, the CCTV footage was forwarded to all residents. It was shocking. The incident could have been averted had the custodian of the pet taken some safety measures.”

“The delivery person was taken aback as he saw the huge pet in front of the elevator door. The custodian had pulled the leash to make way, but the dog attacked and bit him,” he said, adding, “I myself am a victim of a recent stray bite and am still coping with the incident.”

Society pet policy

Another resident said, “This was an unfortunate incident. Our society has a pet policy which directs pet owners to adhere to certain dos and don’ts, but this is barely followed. We will hold a meeting soon to come up with stringent guidelines, so that such incidents can be averted in future.” He added, “We confronted the dog owner who assured us that he would bear the cost of treatment for the victim.”



Indiabulls Greens Marigold CHS in Panvel where the incident took place

Advocate Amit Katarnaware, who lives in the same complex, said, “If pet dogs are properly trained then such kind of incidents can be avoided. The CCTV footage shows that the pet handler failed to control the dog which resulted in the incident. As per vicarious liability, the master is responsible for the act of servant, hence the pet owner is responsible for the act.”

Attempts to contact the pet owner did not yield any result. Interestingly, post this incident, other societies in the vicinity have also decided to come up with a pet policy to avoid such incidents.

Also Read: Mumbai: Civic hospitals on alert for Ganpati festival

Surgeon Speak

Dr Meena Kumar, professor and head of the department of surgery at DY Patil hospital, said, “The patient was treated for the dog bite and given anti-rabies injection in another hospital. He came to DY Patil hospital on Monday with a history of bleeding from urethra. We examined his wound. He is healing better. We will give him the second dose of anti-rabies vaccine and keep him here for a few more days before deciding on his discharge.”

Dr Ketan Vagholkar, another professor of surgery at the hospital, said, “Animal bites cause mutilating soft tissue injuries. In the said case, the injury was to the genitalia. The functional damage cannot be ascertained currently. Full recovery of the injuries will take time, as animal bite injuries are usually treated conservatively. Infection caused by organisms in the saliva of animals, may assume a serious proportion, which may at times, be difficult to manage.”

Pet owners liable

Nidi Hegde, animal activist and lawyer from Kandivli east, said, “If the pet owner is aware that the pet is aggressive and has the tendency to bite strangers, then it is ideal to muzzle the pet when required. While not all pets are aggressive, those with the tendency to bite should be leashed and collared around people. It is important for owners to take measures by providing their pets with basic and behavioural training. Also, all the vaccinations for the pets should be up to date so that there are no complications to the victim in case of such incidents. And it is the moral duty of the pet owner to bear the medical expenses for the victim.”

Dr Prakash Kothari, former professor and chief of sexual medicine at KEM Hospital, said, “We must understand that the male genitalia is a sensitive organ, and any injury can cause temporary to lifelong damages. The two cylindrical columns of spongy tissue that runs through the shaft of the penis, if injured due to any trauma or accident, can cause temporary to permanent impotence, and in extreme cases the only treatment might be implant. The other spongy tissue, connecting the urethra, if damaged can also lead to difficulty in passing urine.”

Aug 29

Day of the incident

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 8 + 7 Submit Request