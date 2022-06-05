BJP busy promoting films amid targeted killings in Kashmir, claims Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut claimed the BJP was neglecting the Kashmir Valley's security

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on June 6 criticised the ruling BJP at the Centre, claiming the party was busy promoting some movies amid the "targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim security personnel" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters, Raut claimed the BJP was neglecting the Kashmir Valley's security.

"Did the atrocities against the Kashmiri Pandits stop with surgical strikes (conducted by the BJP-led central government across the Line of Control). They have increased," Raut claimed.

Show full article