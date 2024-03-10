'BJP is working hard to encourage reluctant voters to cast their ballots,' says former union minister

BJP is working hard to encourage reluctant voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to achieve its goal of 'abki baar, 400 paar', former Union minister P P Chaudhary said

The BJP is working hard to encourage reluctant voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to achieve its goal of 'abki baar, 400 paar', former Union minister P P Chaudhary said on Sunday.

Chaudhary represents the Pali Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan and is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. He was speaking at a programme in Maharashtra's Thane. Chaudhary said BJP is committed to mobilising non-serious voters to cast their ballots in this year's general elections to boost its numbers, stressing that traditional Congress voters are unlikely to shift allegiance, reported news wire PTI.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has set its sights on winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, which has led to the creation of the slogan 'abki baar, 400 paar'.

Chaudhary expressed confidence that the BJP has brighter prospects in the polls due to "Modi's guarantee" and the "Ram Mandir effect". Chaudhary, who has been renominated by the BJP from the Pali seat, said he would win with a big margin owing to his consistent efforts to address issues not only in his constituency but also across state borders.

Meanwhile, BJP's Mumbai unit on Saturday launched six digital campaign 'chariots' or vehicles for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, who flagged off the vehicles, said they will apprise residents of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city of various development works undertaken by the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Shelar added that the BJP has set it foot ahead than all other political parties and has started campaigning for the upcoming elections. The BJP last week released its first lost for Lok Sabha candidates.

The BJP's first list includes 195 candidates nominated for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list incudes 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees. Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list.

The BJP is likely to release its second list of Lok Sabha candidates next week. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are likely to be held in April-May this year.

(With PTI inputs)