Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BJP leader demands criminal case against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad after his Ram was non vegetarian comments

BJP leader demands criminal case against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad after his 'Ram was non-vegetarian' comments

Updated on: 04 January,2024 04:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra lawmaker and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad has kicked up a row by stating that Lord Ram was a "non-vegetarian" who hunted animals

BJP leader demands criminal case against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad after his 'Ram was non-vegetarian' comments

Jitendra Awhad. File pic

Listen to this article
BJP leader demands criminal case against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad after his 'Ram was non-vegetarian' comments
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Awhad said those who wanted to fight without any logic will resort to such demands
  2. BJP MLA Ram Kadam submitted an application to the suburban Ghatkopar police in Mumbai
  3. The Maharashtra lawmaker had said that Lord Ram belonged to "bahujans"

Maharashtra lawmaker and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad has kicked up a row by stating that Lord Ram was a "non-vegetarian" who hunted animals.


Following a strong reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), who demanded registration of a criminal case against him, Awhad said he had not said anything without studying the matter, yet he was expressing regret if he had hurt anybody's sentiments.


Speaking at a party conclave at Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Wednesday, Awhad said Lord Ram belonged to "bahujans".


The term 'bahujan' is traditionally used in Maharashtra to refer to the non-Brahmin sections of Hindu society, especially the marginalised communities.

"He (Lord Ram) used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans. You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, (but) we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton," the Maharashtra lawmaker said.

"Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian. Where would a person who lived in the forest for 14 years find vegetarian food?" Awhad said. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present on the occasion.

On Wednesday evening, workers of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP tried to stage a protest near Awhad's residence in Thane. Former MP Anand Paranjpe, who owes allegiance to the Ajit Pawar camp, demanded that an FIR be registered against him.

Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, later said those who wanted to fight without any logic resort to such demands.

"It is not my job to distort history...I have not made any statement without studying the matter, but these days emotions get much more importance than scholarship. I express regret if my remarks have hurt anyone," the Maharashtra lawmaker added.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam submitted an application to the suburban Ghatkopar police in Mumbai, seeking an FIR against Awhad for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Also read: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars as Maharashtra cabinet clears proposal

Talking to reporters, he also sought to know why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar -- whose parties are constituents of an alliance in the state -- were "keeping silent when their own leader and colleague is hurting the sentiments of crores of people".

"The NCP leaders and Awhad can not digest the fact that a grand temple of Ram is going to be inaugurated on January 22. Why is he using such foul language?" Kadam asked.

Police have not registered any case against Awhad yet. "We have received the application and will seek a legal opinion on it," said an official of Ghatkopar police. (With input from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra nationalist congress party Jitendra Awhad bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK