He joined the party in Sharad Pawar’s presence at a public meeting in Kagal, 20 km from Kolhapur

Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge. PIC/X

Listen to this article BJP leader Ghatge joins NCP (SP) ahead of polls x 00:00

Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge, a BJP leader from Kolhapur district, on Tuesday joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined the party in Sharad Pawar’s presence at a public meeting in Kagal, 20 km from Kolhapur. Ghatge had announced last month that he would be joining the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in the interest of the Kagal-Gadhinglaj area.

He was keen on contesting the coming assembly elections from Kagal on BJP ticket, but as the seat is represented by state minister Hasan Mushrif, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Ghage chose to cross over to the rival NCP, sources said.