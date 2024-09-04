Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BJP leader Ghatge joins NCP SP ahead of polls

BJP leader Ghatge joins NCP (SP) ahead of polls

Updated on: 04 September,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

He joined the party in Sharad Pawar’s presence at a public meeting in Kagal, 20 km from Kolhapur

BJP leader Ghatge joins NCP (SP) ahead of polls

Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge. PIC/X

Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge, a BJP leader from Kolhapur district, on Tuesday joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP).


He joined the party in Sharad Pawar’s presence at a public meeting in Kagal, 20 km from Kolhapur. Ghatge had announced last month that he would be joining the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in the interest of the Kagal-Gadhinglaj area.



He was keen on contesting the coming assembly elections from Kagal on BJP ticket, but as the seat is represented by state minister Hasan Mushrif, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Ghage chose to cross over to the rival NCP, sources said.


bharatiya janata party nationalist congress party kolhapur sharad pawar mumbai news mumbai

