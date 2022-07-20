BJP leader tweets Maha Cong chief's video with woman, he warns of legal action

Patole dubbed it a 'character assassination' attempt by the BJP and warned of legal action

Nana Patole. File Photo

BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Wednesday tweeted a video that purportedly showed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole with a woman.

Patole dubbed it a "character assassination" attempt by the BJP and warned of legal action.

Speaking to reporters, Wagh, a former NCP leader, said, "I am not peeping into anyone's personal life. The video has already gone viral....it is no longer the personal life of a person. I have raised my voice in cases pertaining to BJP leaders as well in the past."

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi unproductive politically: BJP's swipe at Opposition protests in Parliament

When contacted, Patole told PTI that this was "character assassination" by the BJP and he had asked his legal team to examine the video and take appropriate action against Wagh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.