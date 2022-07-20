Breaking News
BJP leader tweets Maha Cong chief's video with woman, he warns of legal action

Updated on: 20 July,2022 10:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Patole dubbed it a 'character assassination' attempt by the BJP and warned of legal action

Nana Patole. File Photo


BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Wednesday tweeted a video that purportedly showed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole with a woman.

Patole dubbed it a "character assassination" attempt by the BJP and warned of legal action.

Speaking to reporters, Wagh, a former NCP leader, said, "I am not peeping into anyone's personal life. The video has already gone viral....it is no longer the personal life of a person. I have raised my voice in cases pertaining to BJP leaders as well in the past."


When contacted, Patole told PTI that this was "character assassination" by the BJP and he had asked his legal team to examine the video and take appropriate action against Wagh.

