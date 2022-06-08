Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 01:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Earlier, there were speculations that the party may nominate Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, for the MLC polls, to be held on June 20

BJP names candidates for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls; Pankaja Munde not in list

The BJP on Wednesday declared names of five candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but former minister Pankaja Munde's name did not figure in the list.

Earlier, there were speculations that the party may nominate Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, for the MLC polls, to be held on June 20.




As per a release issued by the BJP, it has chosen Pravin Yeshwant Darekar (currently leader of opposition in the Council), Ram Shankar Shinde (former minister), Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Girish Khapre (BJP's state wome's wing chief) and Prasad Minesh Lad as its candidates for the polls.


