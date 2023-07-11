BJP, Sena men don’t want Ajit in finance dept, but is it such a big deal?

As nitty-gritty of portfolio allocation drags on in tri-party govt, sources tell mid-day that fears of Shinde loyalists and a section of BJP are unwarranted and that Shinde and Fadnavis will not let them down

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Deputy (left) Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis (right). Pics/Ashish Raje and Satej Shinde

Even nine days after they were sworn in as ministers, the Nationalist Congress Party’s nine rebel legislators, including their leader Ajit Pawar, have not been given portfolios, apparently because the three ruling partners haven’t reached a consensus on who gets what, especially the NCP’s most experienced lot. But with the monsoon session of the state legislature coming up, the allocation is expected to be done before the sittings begin next Monday.