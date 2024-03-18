BJP to Sanjay Raut: Future gaming gave highest to DMK, party of your INDIA bloc

Sanjay Raut expressed concerns about online lottery gambling in Maharashtra & questioned BJP's relationship with Future Gaming, citing large donations made to BJP

In reaction to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's statements on electoral bonds, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar emphasised payments made by a gaming firm to Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, which is a member of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Raut had previously expressed concerns about online lottery gambling in Maharashtra and questioned the BJP's relationship with Future Gaming, stating that the company made large donations to the party, reported ANI.

According to the report, Raut in a post on X had previously written, "On February 28, written a letter to Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and informed him about the online lottery gambling game going on in Maharashtra. Many young children are ruined in this online lottery gambling den and many families have been destroyed. This gambling is supported by the government, as the police and ministry are getting huge instalments. Action is demanded. How will Fadnavis take action?"

"This gambling company (future gaming. Martin lottery agency Ltd.) has donated 450 crores to BJP. So this is the Indian gambling party?" Raut had questioned.

Per the ANI report, Darker refuted Raut's assertion by pointing out that Future Gaming, a big purchaser of electoral bonds, made the largest donation to the DMK, Rs 509 crore. The DMK publicly confirmed this information. Darekar remarked that such large donations raise concerns regarding the source of cash for those seeking a monthly recovery of Rs 100 crore.

"Future Gaming gave the highest 37 per cent i.e., Rs 509 crore to the DMK, a constituent party of your Indy Alliance. This was also announced by DMK itself. Of course, how will it look to those paying the target of 100 crore recovery every month," Darekar said.

According to Election Commission data, Future Gaming, controlled by lottery king Santiago Martin, purchased electoral bonds for Rs 1,368 crore, with the DMK receiving approximately 37 per cent of the proceeds. Other major donors to the DMK included Megha Engineering (Rs 105 crore), India Cements (Rs 14 crore), and Sun TV (Rs 100 crore), reported ANI.

The Election Commission has revealed information on the electoral bonds received by political parties since their debut in 2018. The BJP received the most funds from these bonds, totalling Rs 6,986.5 crore, followed by Trinamool Congress (Rs 1,397 crore), Congress (Rs 1,334 crore), and BRS (Rs 1,322 crore), the ANI report further stated.