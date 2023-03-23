BJP will stage protests across Maharashtra against Rahul Gandhi: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

While addressing media persons at the BJP state office in Mumbai, Bawankule said the OBC community will show Rahul Gandhi his place

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/Maharashtra BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that by commenting on the surname Modi, the Congress MP insulted the Teli community and the OBCs in general.

Bawankule said the BJP will stage protests across the state against Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing media persons at the BJP state office in Mumbai, Bawankule said the OBC community will show Rahul Gandhi his place.

“During a public meeting, Gandhi had posed an insulting question on the surname Modi. Rahul Gandhi has insulted the Teli community and the OBCs in general. And we condemn him,” he added.

The BJP Maharashtra chief further said that this shows the casteist attitude of the Congress.

“The statements made by Rahul Gandhi shows that he has still not come out of his royal mentality. However, the court judgement showed that no matter how big one is, the law and constitution of the country is supreme,” Bawankule said.

He said that now after the court has sentenced him, Rahul Gandhi cannot pretend that he is the victim.

“We wonder whether Rahul Gandhi will apologize for insulting the Teli community and the OBCs in general and whether he will accept the punishment given by the court,” the BJP Maharashtra chief added.

Bawankule said that the Congress is insulting the Constitution by not accepting the court’s judgment.

“Instead of accepting the punishment given by the court, the Congress leaders are taking to the streets to protest and thus insulting the Constitution. The allegation of Congress leaders that the punishment given by the court to Rahul Gandhi was done under pressure from the Central Government is contempt of court. It is shocking that Congress, that has insulted OBCs owing to its casteist attitude, is not ready to accept the court’s decision,” the BJP Maharashtra chief added.

He also said that the BJP will seek compensation for this contempt of court as well.