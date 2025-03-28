Pointing to BJP’s Eid kit distribution drive, Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses former ally of hypocrisy, asks why this isn’t minority appeasement

Uddhav Thackeray

Listen to this article Uddhav Thackeray questions BJP’s ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ drive, calls it ‘satta jihad’ x 00:00

Two political parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP, which some refer to as Hindutva champions are now questioning each other over attempts to reach out to the minorities. On Thursday, while addressing the media at his party’s headquarters, Sena Bhavan in Dadar, Uddhav Thackeray raised questions regarding the BJP’s ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ drive, which includes distribution of Eid celebration kits to the underprivileged. The drive initiated by BJP’s minority wing is said to be an attempt to reach out to the Muslim community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Has the BJP given up its Hindutva? Or is it that when they [BJP] do such activities, it is a community outreach programme and when others do them, it is appeasement of a community?” Uddhav, son of late Balasaheb Thackeray, asked the BJP, its ally-turned-political opponent.

The BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided) once comprised the oldest alliance forged on the common ground of Hindutva. However, the three-decade-old partnership came to an end in 2014, following differences between two saffron parties over the seat-sharing formula. In 2019, when Thackeray, Congress and the Sharad Pawar led-NCP and came together and formed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), BJP leaders accused Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva.

Now that the BJP has initiated the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign, Thackeray has hit back at the former over the drive, terming it ‘satta jihad’ (power jihad). “This drive is nothing but a move for electoral gains,” the former chief minister of Maharashtra said, accusing the BJP of adopting double standards. Also, during his interaction with the media, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader slammed the ruling Mahayuti (BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction) for not keeping promises that were made during the Assembly poll campaign.

Last year, in June, the Mahayuti government announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 1500 to women from financially weaker sections. However, later in the same year, during the Assembly polls, the Mahayuti, in its poll manifesto, assured of loan waivers for farmers and Rs 2100 per month assistance under the government’s flagship welfare scheme–Ladki Bahin Yojana. The hike in the welfare scheme amount was promised as MVA announced to give R3,000 per month if voted to power. In response to the MVA, the Mahayuti announced that Ladki Bahin beneficiaries would receive Rs 2100 per month.