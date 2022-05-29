BJP's Nupur Sharma booked over remark on Prophet Muhammad

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2022 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Earlier on Friday, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a 'so-called fact-checker' circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debate on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case

Representative Image


A case has been filed against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Mumbai over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a television show.

A case has been filed at the Pydhonie Police Station area in Mumbai under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her alleged "remarks on the Holy Prophet on a National channel". Earlier on Friday, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debate on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case.




"There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," Nupur Sharma told ANI on Friday. 


