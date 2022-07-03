BJP’s Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2022 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who got 107 votes

Rahul Narvekar at Vidhan Bhavan. Pic/Sameer Abedi


Rahul Narvekar of BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly.

Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who got 107 votes.




The post of the Speaker went vacant in the Assembly after Congress' Nana Patole resigned from the office in February 2021, to take guard as the party's state unit chief. In the absence of a Speaker, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was playing the part of an acting Speaker in the House.

The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway Sunday at 11 am. The Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in the Assembly on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

