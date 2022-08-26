Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BJPs Somaiya alleges studio scam accuses Aaditya Congresss Aslam Sheikh of involvement

BJP's Somaiya alleges 'studio scam', accuses Aaditya, Congress's Aslam Sheikh of involvement

Updated on: 26 August,2022 04:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Both were allegedly connected to the construction of a film studio in the Madh-Marve area of Mumbai's northern Malad suburb by violating Coastal Regulation Zones, said Somaiya, who visited the site during the day with civic officials

BJP's Somaiya alleges 'studio scam', accuses Aaditya, Congress's Aslam Sheikh of involvement

File Photo


Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday claimed former guardian ministers of Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena and Aslam Sheikh of the Congress were involved in a "Rs 1,000 crore studio scam".


Both were allegedly connected to the construction of a film studio in the Madh-Marve area of Mumbai's northern Malad suburb by violating Coastal Regulation Zones, said Somaiya, who visited the site during the day with civic officials.

"Permission was given for a film set in the CRZ area in February 2021 by the Maharashtra environment ministry, which was headed at the time by Aaditya Thackeray.


Also Read: Khokha-khokha' vs 'dhokha-dhokha': AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi Assembly

However, a proper cement-concrete structure with commercial facilities came up," the former Lok Sabha MP told reporters.

"Despite an order in July 2021 to demolish the structure, no action was taken and the civic body gave an extension to the studio till October 2022. The studio and the commercial structures are a scam of Rs 1,000 crore," Somaiya alleged.

The area where the alleged studio has come up falls in the Assembly constituency of Aslam Sheikh, who has earlier denied these allegations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news aaditya thackeray maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK