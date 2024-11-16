Following a series on BKC and its failing infrastructure, Bhaumik Gowande, Urban Transport Planner at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, recommended a long-term solution that involves segregating vehicles traversing to BKC from those passing through elsewhere.

MMRDA’s engineering division is refurbishing footpaths along BKC’s internal roads to improve pedestrian mobility. File pic/Rane Ashish

“A long-term solution requires a dedicated, access-controlled street system to ensure that vehicles traversing the city do not interfere with those travelling to BKC. Such an intervention could restore order to the chaotic traffic patterns that currently define the area,” Gowande told mid-day.

“One of the most glaring issues is the car-centric design. Unlike traditional grid-based planning seen in cities like Chandigarh or Gandhinagar, BKC’s roads are not laid out in an efficient grid pattern. Instead, the layout is structured around individual plots, forcing cars to navigate circuitous routes to reach their destinations. For a city that prides itself on its public transport network, this reliance on automobiles is a major oversight, contributing to congestion and inefficiencies,” Gowande added.

“The zoning and land-use decisions that shaped BKC heavily prioritised large-scale commercial development, neglecting smaller, mixed-use spaces. This imbalance has led to a lack of residential options within the area, pushing workers to commute from other parts of the city. Like many global downtown districts, BKC is eerily quiet after hours—a sign of limited residential integration. The stark separation of commercial and residential zones has intensified daily traffic as people are forced to drive in and out of the district, rather than living and working in close proximity,” he said.

MMRDA acts as a special planning authority for the BKC area. File pic/Ashish Raje

Gowande also highlighted another major planning misstep: the failure to integrate BKC into Mumbai’s larger rapid transit network. “Given the city’s transit-dependent nature, one would have expected BKC to serve as a central hub in Mumbai’s transport plans. Ideally, BKC should have a single station for high-speed rail and all Metro lines, akin to Grand Central in New York City or Berlin Hauptbahnhof in Germany. Currently, the high-speed railway site and the BKC Aqua Line station are more than 1 km apart, while the potential IL&FS station is also not within walking distance of the HSR station. Historically, BKC was largely left out of initial transit connections. Public transport users are forced to rely on auto-rickshaws and taxis to reach the area, as bus services remain insufficient and poorly optimised. This further clogs BKC’s streets, exacerbating congestion,” he explained.

“The notorious ‘rickshaw menace’ and perpetually delayed bus services are symptomatic of broader infrastructure shortcomings. Around half a million people travel to BKC daily, yet no comprehensive transit solution has been developed. As Mumbai continues to evolve, so must its urban centres. For BKC to truly fulfil its promise as a leading business district, it must address past mistakes and adopt a more holistic, transit-oriented future,” Gowande concluded.

What MMRDA has done so far

The MMRDA acts as a special planning authority for the BKC area. Key infrastructure projects led by MMRDA in BKC include constructing internal roads, underground utility ducts, footpaths, and parking areas.

BKC connector flyover

To enhance connectivity and ease traffic flow, MMRDA constructed the BKC connector flyover, linking the Eastern Express Highway to BKC. This 1.6-km-long, 2+2 lane flyover was completed and opened to traffic in 2019.

Kalanagar flyover construction

To address increasing congestion at Kalanagar junction, which sees traffic from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Western Expressway, Dharavi, and BKC, MMRDA proposed the Kalanagar flyover project. This flyover connects BKC with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and has three arms (B, C, and D). Arms B and C opened in 2021, with Arm D now completed.

Pedestrian-friendly upgrades in BKC

MMRDA’s engineering division is refurbishing footpaths along BKC’s internal roads to improve pedestrian mobility.

Metro Line 2B connectivity

Metro Line 2B, running from DN Nagar to Mandale, is a 23.6-km elevated corridor with 19 stations. It provides interconnectivity with major transport routes, including the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, railways, and other Metro lines, enhancing access to BKC’s commercial and government bodies.

Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS) for BKC

The Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS) aims to provide seamless connectivity from Kurla and Bandra suburban stations to BKC. This 8.9-km network with 38 stations, implemented on a PPP basis, was approved by MMRDA’s 282nd Executive Committee. Sai Green Mobility Private Limited, in partnership with Ultra PRT, has been appointed as the contractor. The project is expected to improve last-mile connectivity for 4 to 6 lakh daily BKC commuters.

BKC Art Plaza: A cultural hub

MMRDA has developed the BKC Art Plaza on vacant land south of Nandadeep Garden near the Mithi River. Covering 10,545.32 sq mt, the site includes a hardscape area of 7,547.26 sq mt and a softscape area of 2,553.6 sq mt Located 850 m from Bandra station and 1 km from Metro Line 2B’s E-Block station, the Art Plaza is envisioned as a vibrant community space for meetings, recreation, exhibitions, and seasonal stalls.

2019

Year BKC connector was opened