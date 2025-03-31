District unit chiefs from Maharashtra will be meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on April 3, said Harshwardhan Sapkal

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday said that the party's block units will be strengthened and accordingly, a review report has been sought from observers in this regard in 15 days.

The decision to strengthen block units has been taken as per the ongoing initiative of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to strengthen district units nationwide, he told PTI.

"District unit chiefs from Maharashtra will be meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on April 3. The AICC is taking feedback from the district unit chiefs ahead of the two day AICC session in Ahmedabad beginning April 8. The session will deliberate on national challenges and organisational issues," Sapkal said.

According to Sapkal, the inconsistencies in voter data related to Maharashtra Assembly polls is likely to be discussed during the AICC meeting.

The Maharashtra Congress has already written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issue, Sapkal added.

According to PTI, since taking over as Maharashtra Congress chief in February, Sapkal said he has toured 12 districts with the aim of reaching out to different social groups.

The Maharashtra Congress chief further added that he is defining the party's state unit structure, adding that its communications, training and research departments will be strengthened.

Beed mosque blast part of ruling alliance’s agenda to create unrest, alleges Congress

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday alleged that the recent blast at a mosque in Beed could be part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance's larger agenda to incite communal unrest in the state.

Addressing the media in Buldhana, Sapkal accused the ruling coalition of employing the British-era strategy of "divide and rule" to further political gains. According to PTI reports, he claimed that communal politics was being deliberately propagated in a state known for its progressive ethos.

"Unity in diversity is the essence of India and its people. Maharashtra dharma is inherently progressive, yet today, it is being threatened by a crisis of communalism," Sapkal stated, as per PTI.

He further alleged that the ruling alliance was deliberately attempting to keep Maharashtra in a state of turmoil. "The Beed mosque blast could be part of their broader motive to create instability and discord in society. I sincerely hope that better sense prevails," he remarked.

According to PTI, the blast took place at a mosque in Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The incident reportedly followed an altercation between two groups during a procession, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

Sapkal also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, claiming that criminals were moving about unchecked. "There are several instances where criminals are not even traced. The law and order situation in Maharashtra is increasingly worrisome," he said, according to PTI reports.

(With PTI inputs)