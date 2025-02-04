The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced its Budget Estimates for 2025-26, with a strong focus on educational development, infrastructure upgrades, and student welfare

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled its Budget Estimates for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant step towards enhancing the educational landscape of Mumbai.

This budget is a crucial part of Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani's first tenure, and it continues to build on the third consecutive budget under the administration's guidance. With an overarching aim of fostering inclusive, innovative, and accessible education, the BMC's new initiatives promise substantial improvements to Mumbai's educational infrastructure and student welfare.

BMC key announcements & highlights for Budget 2025-26

1. Budget overview

Total size of Budget for the year 2025-26 is Rs 74,427.41 crore

Capital Expenditure: Rs 43,162.23 crore

2. Educational infrastructure enhancements

BMC unveiled an annual education budget of Rs. 3955.64​ crore for the Financial Year 2024-25 on ​Tuesday morning. The civic body has augmented funds allocated for education by approximately Rs. ​630 crore compared to last FY's budget ​ (revised) estimate of Rs. ​3321.55 crore.

Mission SAMPURN: For overall development of students, it is decided to implement ‘Mission SAMPURN’ (School Infrastructure, Admission, Merit, Productivity, Universalisation, Responsibility, Nutrition and Health) from academic year 2025-26.

Purak Poshan Aahar (Supplementary Nutrition) - Education Department intends to provide Supplementary Nutrition along with mid-day meal to the students of BMC schools from Nursery to 10th Std. for physical development of the students.

It is proposed to establish Science Park in 2 school buildings of BMC on pilot basis.

English Language Lab - A new dedicated English Language Lab in the school buildings is proposed to be set up in addition with existing facilities such as computer labs, e-Libraries and educational tabs, etc.

Cyber Literacy - It is also proposed to implement Cyber Literacy project to help students to understand what kind of care should be taken while using internet for educational development and also to avoid online fraud while using internet for personal, academic and professional activities.

3. Mumbai sewage disposal project (MSDP)

The highest allocation of Rs 5,545 crore is dedicated to the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project for the construction of seven Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), set to become operational between 2026 and 2028 in phases.



4. Mumbai Coastal road project (Phase 2)

Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated for the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, which will connect Versova with Dahisar.



5. Road concretisation project

A total of Rs 3,111 crore is allocated to the road concretisation initiative, with a goal to complete 75% of the work in the next financial year.



6. Goregaon Mulund link road (GMLR)

Rs 1,958 crore has been allocated for the Goregaon Mulund Link Road, expected to be operational by 2028. The 12 km road will reduce travel time between the Western Express Highway and Mulund from 75-90 minutes to 25 minutes.



7. Mumbai Coastal road (south)

Rs 1,516 crore is allocated for the completion and maintenance of the south section of the Mumbai Coastal Road, which became operational in March 2024.



8. New sources of income

BMC plans to assess commercial units in slum areas for property tax, expected to generate Rs 350 crore. These areas are used for commercial purposes such as shops, industries, and hotels.



9. SWM user charges

BMC will introduce SWM User Charges to fund waste management services, following legal consultations regarding amendments to the SWM Sanitation and Cleanliness By-Laws of 2006.