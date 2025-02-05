Big plans for infrastructure, but concerns over funding, education, and execution remain; some projects are already under construction, while others will commence soon

Ravi Raja

The BMC has announced its budget for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to R75,000 crore. This budget is development-oriented, and most importantly, despite undertaking several ambitious projects, the administration has not proposed any tax hikes, which is commendable.

The Mumbai Coastal Road project, undertaken by the BMC, is nearly complete, and Mumbaikars are already benefiting from it. Additionally, the civic body has initiated several major projects, including the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, the Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road, and an elevated road connecting Link Road to Dahisar.

Some projects are already under construction, while others will commence soon. Over the next five years, work orders worth Rs 2.32 lakh crore have been issued for these and other projects. However, a major concern is that while these crucial projects require significant funding, the BMC does not have adequate revenue sources. The corporation plans to utilise approximately Rs 40,000 crore from its FDs)for these projects.

If such a substantial portion of FDs is spent and a major calamity occurs, how will the BMC arrange funds to handle the crisis? The municipal administrators must consider this aspect. Otherwise, this budget is indeed excellent and development-oriented.”

Ravi Raja, former leader of opposition, MCGM, posted on X

“The Dahisar Transport Hub has been included in the budget, but there is no mention of transport hubs at Mulund and Mankhurd. Similarly, while the DP Road from Magathane to Goregaon is included, the allocation of just 5,000 PAP (Project Affected Persons) over the next five years will not be sufficient for Mumbai.

These PAPs are located in Mulund, Bhandup, Prabhadevi, and Malad East, and the current conditions make it difficult to open link roads under the Development Plan (DP). One positive inclusion in the budget is the Mithi River project. However, implementation is key. Previous budgets also allocated funds for Mithi River, but execution was lacking.

Despite Mumbai’s civic budget being comparable to that of a northeastern state, the allocation for education remains insufficient. A significant portion of the Rs 3,500 crore set aside for education will go towards salaries and school maintenance, leaving little for actual development. This raises concerns about how much will truly be invested in improving the quality of education in BMC schools.”

Gopal Javeri, a Borivli resident and activist

“This time, a well-planned budget has been passed for bridges, addressing Mumbai’s persistent traffic issues. These projects will reduce vehicular congestion and play a crucial role in easing the city’s traffic woes. We have already seen the impact of major infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road and newly built bridges, which have significantly improved traffic flow.

Additionally, the budget for the education sector is a positive step. Expanding BMC schools, introducing CBSE curriculum, and upgrading science and IT labs, along with skill development centres, are commendable initiatives. These efforts will provide quality education to students and better equip them for higher studies and future careers.”

Sachin Dubey, a corporate employee and Santacruz resident