Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of illegal studio scam but didnt take action says BJPs Kirit Somaiya

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of 'illegal studio' scam but didn't take action, says BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Updated on: 07 April,2023 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

He further said, "BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of this illegal scam but didn't take action. We approached the court which questioned BMC on how illegal constructions were allowed. Requested CM and Dy CM to order a probe into this"

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of 'illegal studio' scam but didn't take action, says BJP's Kirit Somaiya

File Photo


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished the movie studio built by former minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh in the Madh area of Mumbai.


BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday slammed BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal over the 'illegal studios' scam and said that the latter did not take any action in the matter.



While talking to ANI, Somiaya alleged, "Permission was given to shoot here by installing a temporary shed for the film set, which was later converted into a bungalow and studio made of cement and concrete."


He further said, "BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of this illegal scam but didn't take action. We approached the court which questioned BMC on how illegal constructions were allowed. Requested CM and Dy CM to order a probe into this."

Also Read: Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumbai

He further alleged," About 12 such illegal studios are built on the seashore of Marve Madh, against which action was taken. This property is said to be worth a thousand crores."

He added that the studio has been constructed illegally on thousands of square meters of space on the basis of false permissions, and fake documents. He further alleged that there is the connivance of officials of BMC and MCZMA (Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority).

Kirit Somaiya had accused former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh and Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray of the scam.

Shaikh came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate and Environment Ministry in July 2022 for illegally operating film studios on Madh Island. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra kirit somaiya

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK