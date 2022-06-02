BMC elections 2022: Why corporators have reservations about reservation

Data shows only 30 per cent were able to enter the house by fielding their kin; 70 per cent could not find a way to enter the house

(From left) Asif Zakaria, Devendra Amberkar, Dhananjay Pisal and Santosh Dhuri are among the former corporators whose original wards were reserved

The reservation of wards for the upcoming civic election is a routine process, but one that even bigwig corporators are afraid of. This is because at least 70 per cent corporators were forced out of the BMC for the past five years when the ward reservation changed in 2017. Very few managed to win from other wards and some called their wives and daughters for rescue and managed to get them into the BMC.

Ward reservation of 50 per cent for women started in the 2012 civic elections. The year 2022 will see the third civic election with a reservation policy. Though there weren’t any OBC reserve wards this time, the lottery of reservation on Tuesday left many disappointed. As per the reservations, out of 236 wards, 110 wards are open for all categories, 15 seats are for Scheduled castes, 2 for scheduled tribes and 109 for women in all categories.

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar’s wife Tejaswee won in the ward he had contested from, in 2017

