The draft is currently open for suggestions and objections by citizens

The new policy came in the wake of the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse on May 13, 2024, which resulted in 17 deaths and injuries to around 70

Listen to this article BMC forms draft policy over use of hoardings, flags ahead of Maha polls x 00:00

In the run up to the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BMC has come out with a draft for hoardings and flags during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). According to the rule, no political hoarding will be allowed on vehicles, and only one flag per automobile will be allowed during MCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in May, which caused 17 deaths and injuries to around 70 people, the BMC appointed a special committee including senior civic officials and experts from IIT Bombay to formulate a policy for hoardings in the city. The panel submitted a draft to civic body chief Bhushan Gagrani, which is now published on the civic portal for suggestions and objections.

For the first time, the BMC has proposed guidelines for political hoardings, banners, flags and stickers during the MCC. The rules also say that no banners will be allowed on any vehicle during the roadshows, and hand-held banners must be of maximum 6 feet x 4 feet.

The rule also mentions that a maximum of three flags of a party or a candidate can be displayed at private residences. If someone wants to display flags of more than one party or candidate, it should be restricted to only one flag of each party or candidate. On vehicles, one flag of maximum size of 1 feet by half-a-feet with a flagpole of not more than 3 feet will be allowed.

The use of public spaces for wall inscriptions, displaying poll material, including banners, flags and hoardings are also prohibited. State transport buses and government-owned vehicles shall also not be used for political ads. Display of poll material is not permitted on commercial vehicles unless the vehicle is validly being used for campaigning.

The policy also restricts that no political party/candidate would use bus stops, roads for putting up banners, hoardings or flags. However, the party/candidate can get permission for this from the election commission.

If a candidate evades the guidelines, they may face action under The Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property act, 1995, said an official. Meanwhile, citizens can send suggestions and objections over the draft policy on sl.licence@mcgm.gov.in or hc01.licence@mcgm.gov.in.