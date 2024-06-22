BMC introduces new employement opportunities for women SHGs

An online sales option has been launched. Products made by women SHGs will be available on the website.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. File Photo

BMC's Planning Department, in a statement, introduced schemes to create employment opportunities for women's self-help groups (SHGs). The municipal administration has established multiple platforms to connect consumers with the products crafted by these women.

An online sales option has been launched. Products made by women SHGs will be available on the website https://shgeshop.com.

This initiative is expected to generate significant employment for many women, the statement read.

The initiative is under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shri. Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Sudhakar Shinde.

According to the statement, the women are provided with comprehensive training in producing various items and products, enabling them to manage household chores and contribute financially to their families.

The statement read, "There are over 8,000 self-help groups (SHGs) in Mumbai City, Western Suburbs, and Eastern Suburbs, all funded by BMC. Each SHG comprises 10 female members."

As the statement read, BMC's Planning Department has enabled the sale of the items across 24 wards of BMC.

It further reads that these SHGs initiative is "to provide employment to economically poor women in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, to create a market for the goods produced by women SHGs, and to promote self-reliance."

Training for women in SHGs

Aspiring young entrepreneurs from the state have launched the website https://shgeshop.com through a new start-up. Women in SHGs are receiving training from these young entrepreneurs on how to manage online orders, sell relevant items to customers, and conduct online transactions, the statement read.

50 SHGs were selected in the first phase.

The Planning Department of the civic body has categorized SHGs for online business. According to the statement released by the BMC, Director (Planning) Dr. Prachi Jambhekar mentioned that "in the subsequent phase, a platform will also be provided for SHGs preparing food items with a shelf life of approximately one month."

The statement read, "Women are encouraged to actively participate in SHGs and should avail themselves of benefits from facilities provided, such as revolving funds, business loans, grants, and business training."