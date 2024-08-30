The protest took place outside the Triveni Sangam school premises, where the teachers demanded swift action on various longstanding concerns.

Teachers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and BMC-aided institutions gathered outside the Education Officer's office on Friday to protest against issues impacting their rights and the future of schoolchildren. The protest took place outside the Triveni Sangam school premises, where the teachers demanded swift action on various longstanding concerns.

BMC teachers' protest: Teacher shortages and Election duties

One of the key issues highlighted by the protesting teachers was the acute shortage of staff in both BMC-run and BMC-aided schools. According to the teachers, this shortage is further increased during election periods when many are appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs). This dual responsibility, they argue, significantly reduces the number of teachers available for classroom duties, often leaving multiple classes without teachers.

BMC teachers' protest: Calls for pension reforms and other rights

In addition to staffing concerns, the protestors voiced their demands for fair pension rights and the old format of pension. The teachers, including both current and retired BMC employees, criticised the prolonged delays in addressing pension-related issues. Holding placards and banners, the teachers shouted slogans calling for immediate government intervention and solutions to their grievances.

BMC teachers' protest: Impact on education and student safety

The protest brought attention to the broader impact of these issues on the quality of education in Mumbai's civic schools. With teachers often pulled away from their primary roles for election duties, the continuity of education is disrupted, affecting students' learning experiences. "Our primary duty is to educate and ensure the safety of the children. How can we do that when we are stretched so thin," questioned one protesting teacher.

BMC teachers' protest: A Plea for Urgent Resolution

As the protest continued, the teachers urged the BMC and the state government to take immediate steps to resolve these issues. They called for a review of the current policies regarding teacher deployment during elections and demanded that the government address their pension and staffing concerns without further delay.

Currently, a few teacher representatives have entered the office of the education officer to ask for an urgent resolution to the matter while 100s of teachers are protesting outside the school premises shouting slogans.