Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC teachers stage protest outside education officers office

Mumbai: BMC teachers stage protest outside education officer's office

Updated on: 30 August,2024 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The protest took place outside the Triveni Sangam school premises, where the teachers demanded swift action on various longstanding concerns.

Mumbai: BMC teachers stage protest outside education officer's office

BMC teachers staged a protest on Friday/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC teachers stage protest outside education officer's office
x
00:00

Teachers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and BMC-aided institutions gathered outside the Education Officer's office on Friday to protest against issues impacting their rights and the future of schoolchildren. The protest took place outside the Triveni Sangam school premises, where the teachers demanded swift action on various longstanding concerns.


BMC teachers' protest: Teacher shortages and Election duties



One of the key issues highlighted by the protesting teachers was the acute shortage of staff in both BMC-run and BMC-aided schools. According to the teachers, this shortage is further increased during election periods when many are appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs). This dual responsibility, they argue, significantly reduces the number of teachers available for classroom duties, often leaving multiple classes without teachers.


BMC teachers' protest: Calls for pension reforms and other rights

In addition to staffing concerns, the protestors voiced their demands for fair pension rights and the old format of pension. The teachers, including both current and retired BMC employees, criticised the prolonged delays in addressing pension-related issues. Holding placards and banners, the teachers shouted slogans calling for immediate government intervention and solutions to their grievances.

BMC teachers' protest: Impact on education and student safety

The protest brought attention to the broader impact of these issues on the quality of education in Mumbai's civic schools. With teachers often pulled away from their primary roles for election duties, the continuity of education is disrupted, affecting students' learning experiences. "Our primary duty is to educate and ensure the safety of the children. How can we do that when we are stretched so thin," questioned one protesting teacher.

BMC teachers' protest: A Plea for Urgent Resolution

As the protest continued, the teachers urged the BMC and the state government to take immediate steps to resolve these issues. They called for a review of the current policies regarding teacher deployment during elections and demanded that the government address their pension and staffing concerns without further delay.

Currently, a few teacher representatives have entered the office of the education officer to ask for an urgent resolution to the matter while 100s of teachers are protesting outside the school premises shouting slogans.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation Protest mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK