Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come

BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

Hospitals told to act immediately in order to prevent monsoon-related ailments such as dengue, malaria

BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come

Scrap material gathered inside a civic hospital premises


With only a few days left for monsoon, the BMC has issued an order asking hospitals to remove scrap from the premises as part of monsoon preparedness. Hospital authorities have also been ordered to check the condition of CCTV cameras installed in the premises.

A senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department said, “We have seen several instances of MBBS students and resident doctors working in hospitals getting infected with monsoon-related ailments such as dengue and malaria. During inspection by the insecticide department, we often find breeding spots in hospitals. Keeping this in mind, the chief medical superintendent’s office issued an order for removal of all the scrap from hospital premises and asked the authorities to submit a report on the action taken.”





Show full article

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai monsoon mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK