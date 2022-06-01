BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come

With only a few days left for monsoon, the BMC has issued an order asking hospitals to remove scrap from the premises as part of monsoon preparedness. Hospital authorities have also been ordered to check the condition of CCTV cameras installed in the premises.
A senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department said, “We have seen several instances of MBBS students and resident doctors working in hospitals getting infected with monsoon-related ailments such as dengue and malaria. During inspection by the insecticide department, we often find breeding spots in hospitals. Keeping this in mind, the chief medical superintendent’s office issued an order for removal of all the scrap from hospital premises and asked the authorities to submit a report on the action taken.”
He added that hospitals have also been asked to report the number of CCTV cameras including the number of both functional and defunct ones. The reports are to be sent by mail on or before June 15.
Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Vidya Thakur said, “From the security point of view, it is very important to have working CCTVs in hospitals. There are times when patients meet with small accidents in hospitals in the absence of their relatives, or things are reported as stolen; CCTVs prove to be helpful in such cases.”
“Orders have been given to investigate whether the CCTV cameras are working or not, and to repair the ones that are not in working condition. In addition, instruction has been given to remove scrap from hospital premises so that there won’t be favourable conditions for mosquito breeding,” she added.
Dr Thakur said, “We have informed all hospitals to arrange extra beds for monsoon-related diseases and make a special monsoon ward that should be ready by June 2022. Apart from this, hospitals are to establish a monsoon control room and name a nodal officer for the same. The health facilities have also been asked to stock medicines related to dengue, malaria, and leptospirosis.”