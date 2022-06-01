BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come

Hospitals told to act immediately in order to prevent monsoon-related ailments such as dengue, malaria

Scrap material gathered inside a civic hospital premises

With only a few days left for monsoon, the BMC has issued an order asking hospitals to remove scrap from the premises as part of monsoon preparedness. Hospital authorities have also been ordered to check the condition of CCTV cameras installed in the premises.

A senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department said, “We have seen several instances of MBBS students and resident doctors working in hospitals getting infected with monsoon-related ailments such as dengue and malaria. During inspection by the insecticide department, we often find breeding spots in hospitals. Keeping this in mind, the chief medical superintendent’s office issued an order for removal of all the scrap from hospital premises and asked the authorities to submit a report on the action taken.”

