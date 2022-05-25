BMC to build central sports academy for civic students

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Joint Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumbhar said, 'The BMC will develop a central sports academy with all kinds of indoor and outdoor games. We will not focus on any specific game. Students would be allowed to pick sports of their liking'

Students would be allowed to pick their choice of sports, said civic officials. Representation pic


With an eye on Khelo India Youth Games 2022, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to develop a central sports academy and three swimming pools for students of civic-run schools.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumbhar said, “The BMC will develop a central sports academy with all kinds of indoor and outdoor games. We will not focus on any specific game. Students would be allowed to pick sports of their liking.”




“If students have the choice, they can explore their ability. This will create good players,” he added.


