BMC to build central sports academy for civic students

With an eye on Khelo India Youth Games 2022, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to develop a central sports academy and three swimming pools for students of civic-run schools.
Joint Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumbhar said, “The BMC will develop a central sports academy with all kinds of indoor and outdoor games. We will not focus on any specific game. Students would be allowed to pick sports of their liking.”
“If students have the choice, they can explore their ability. This will create good players,” he added.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Narsingh Yadav studied at a BMC school.
Officials said the civic body plans to hire expert teachers for training. “Khelo India’s main motto is to develop sportsmen in the country and give them the platform to explore their abilities. We are following this motto,” said an official from the BMC’s education department.
Another official said that playgrounds of civic schools are not sufficient to organise all kinds of sports and competitions under one roof. Hence, it has been proposed to construct a well-equipped sports complex at a central and prime location, he added.
“The complex would also have books related to all kinds of sports, an information gallery for the international players, seating arrangements for spectators and accommodation for sports players,” the official said.
Officials said there are 2.98 lakh students in BMC-run schools, and the sports complex would help those interested in sports to participate in various competitions across state, national and international levels.
The BMC will develop 100 grounds for students, and upgrade playgrounds at schools.
“BMC students already participate in state, national and international level games, like judo and boxing. Recently, a student, Usman Ansari, participated in Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championship,” an official said.
2.98l
No. of students in BMC schools