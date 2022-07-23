BMC to distribute 50 lakh national flags in Mumbai

Civic chief orders distribution of 50 lakh national flags to residents and institutions as part of Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

A worker inspects a national flag in Khadi Gramodyog at Kora Kendra in Borivli. File pic/Satej Shinde

The civic body on Friday took a decision to distribute 50 lakh national flags to residents and institutions in the city, as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative. Earlier, it was decided to hold awareness programmes to encourage people to buy their own tricolour and hoist it in their homes. The BMC has also decided to have a laser show from August 13 to 15 at Marine Drive.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of independence. The initiative will be implemented across the country from August 11 to August 17. The state government has also issued detailed guidelines on the same.

Also read: PM Modi urges people to hoist, display tricolour at home between Aug 13-15

The BMC has formed a committee for the implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative in the city, and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting on Friday. As per the decisions taken in the meeting, the ward officers will distribute 35 lakh tricolours to the homes and the rest to the institutions.

Ashish Sharma, additional commissioner of the BMC, said free distribution of flags is meant to encourage better response. Chahal reviewed the actions being taken on the number of families/houses/buildings participating in the campaign, provision of flags, distribution in coordination with the national flag suppliers and determination of places for distribution.

He also gave instructions to spread awareness in schools, offices, hospitals, public places, parks and among self-help groups. The committee in charge of implementation will also hold awareness programmes on how to hoist the tricolour in accordance with the national flag code.