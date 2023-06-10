Breaking News
Mumbai News

BMC to publish ‘authorised’ hawkers list on Monday

Updated on: 10 June,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Once finalised, list will go to labour chief who will hold poll among selected hawkers

TVC is an important part of hawkers’ policy as it is responsible for allotment of licences to hawkers, pitches, etc. File pic/Ashish Raje


A month after receiving permission from the Town Vending Committee (TVC), the new list of selected hawkers will be published on the BMC’s website on Monday. The hawkers’ unions have raised objections over the process to select a small fraction of hawkers and are on wait-and-watch mode. The list will be sent to the labour commissioner who will hold an election among selected hawkers to elect their representatives who will be included in the TVC which is to decide on distribution of licences.

