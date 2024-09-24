Water supply will be stopped at Currey Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Lower Parel, Delail Marg, BDD Chawl in Mumbai on September 26 and 27

Representational pic

The civic body will undertake the repair work of the Tansa (East) pipeline at Senapati Bapat Marg in G North division, owing to which the 1, 450-mm diameter main water line will be closed from 10 pm on Thursday, 26th September, to 5 pm on Friday, 27th September.

The repair work will be carried out for 19 hours. Therefore, during this period, the water supply in some areas of G South and G North divisions will be closed, while the water supply will be partially affected in some areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents to use water judiciously.

The full details of the affected areas as as follows:

G South

Water supply will be stopped at Currey Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Lower Parel, Delail Marg, BDD Chawl. These areas receive water from 4.30 am to 7.45 am every day.

Supply will be stopped at NM Joshi Marg and BDD Chawl areas which receive water from 2.30 pm to 3 pm on other days.

Prabhadevi, Adarsh Nagar, P Balu Marg, Hatiskar Marg, Marathe Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, NM Joshi Marg, and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg areas which receive water from 4 pm to 7 pm on other days will face 33% water cut on September 26 and 27.

G North

Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Kakasaheb Gangil Marg, Sayani Marg, and Bhawani Shankar Marg, which receive water from 4 pm to 7 pm will also face 33% water cut.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, BMC said the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 98.29 per cent. Based on data from BMC, the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,22,634 million litres at present, or 98.29 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 97.64 per cent. 91.70 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.

In Middle Vaitarna 99.09 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 99.36 per cent, Bhatsa 98.97 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.