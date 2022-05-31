BMC’s waste-to-energy project still on paper

It is awaiting an NOC from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board; the plant is supposed to treat 600 metric tonnes of waste every day and generate 4 megawatts of electricity

After a major fire at the Deonar dumping ground, the Central government and the Bombay High Court had ordered the BMC to come up with a scientific plan for waste disposal. File pic/Sameer Markande

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious waste-to-energy project has stalled for want of a No Objection Certificate from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). Interestingly, the Central government had given the project clearance in just a month.

The BMC had approved a Rs 504 crore waste-to-energy mega project in November 2021 at the Deonar dumping ground. “The Environment Clearance (EC) for it from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change came in December 2021. After that BMC approached MPCB but we are still waiting for an NOC from the agency. We can’t move ahead till we get the NOC. BMC officials held a meeting with MPCB officials in the first week of May 2022 regarding this,” said a BMC official.

Civic activist Anil Galgali said, “MPCB should decide on a war footing for such a project. If the project is delayed its cost will increase. Everyone knows waste disposal is one of the biggest challenges for the city, but still, the BMC is not getting an NOC. This is very serious.”

Show full article