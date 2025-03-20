Breaking News
Mumbai News

Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Police said they are yet to identify the deceased, they have registered an ADR in the case

Police said two teams formed to investigate the matter. File pic

The Marine Drive police on Wednesday registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), following the recovery of an unidentified body of a man on the shoreline. According to the police, they were alerted by a passerby about the body at around 10 pm on Tuesday.  


“We have registered an ADR. The body was sent to GT Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted, and it was found out that the man died by drowning,” a senior police officer from the Marine Drive police station told mid-day.


Police said they are yet to identify the body and have formed teams to further investigate the incident. “There are no identification marks on the body. We suspect the age of the deceased to be around 20-30 years old,” added the officer.


The police suspect that the man might have died by suicide. “As the post-mortem analysis suggests a case of drowning, we suspect that it is a suicide, but the investigation is at a very primary stage. We are checking the records of missing persons to identify the body,” said the officer. 

10 pm
Time cops were informed about incident on Tuesday

Suicide helplines

Samaritans Mumbai (from 10 am to 4 pm-Monday to Friday)
84229 84527

Connecting every life counts NGO (daily from 10 am to 8 pm)
99220 04305  99220 01122

One Life (24X7)
78930 78930

marine drive mumbai mumbai news

