Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Body of missing woman found in Kandivli nullah

Body of missing woman found in Kandivli nullah

Updated on: 11 July,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Ashika Gambhir, who went missing, was discovered deceased near Country Club in Kandivli; no foul play suspected

Body of missing woman found in Kandivli nullah

Nullah in Poisar where the body was found floating

Listen to this article
Body of missing woman found in Kandivli nullah
x
00:00

The Kandivli police have identified the body that was found in a nullah near Country Club. The deceased has been identified as Ashika Gambhir, a 43-year-old resident who lived over a kilometre away from the spot where she was found. According to the police, Ashika Gambhir was suffering from depression. She went missing on the evening of July 6, prompting her husband Ashok to file a complaint at Samta Nagar police station the following day.


Gambhir had been receiving treatment for her condition for the past 12 years and had also been admitted to Regional Mental Hospital in Thane. On the day of her disappearance, she had left her home, mentioning that she was going to the market but never returned. Ashika Gambhir resided with her husband, who works as a housekeeper in the vicinity, and they have a 23-year-old son who is employed in the Navi Mumbai area, according to an officer.


Upon returning home late in the evening of July 6 and not finding his wife, Ashok contacted his in-laws in Vile Parle and together they searched for her until the next day. Finally, they approached the Samta Nagar police station and filed a missing person complaint on the evening of July 7.


Senior Inspector Sandeep Vishwashrao from Kandivli police station stated, “We had already informed the nearby police station and the police control room. When Samta Nagar police learned about it, they called Gambhir’s relatives to identify the body.” “No foul play is suspected as the cause of death, as per the post-mortem report indicated drowning. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and we have handed over the body to the family for the last rites,” he added.

Do you practice ecotourism?
kandivli thane thane crime mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK