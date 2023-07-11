Ashika Gambhir, who went missing, was discovered deceased near Country Club in Kandivli; no foul play suspected

Nullah in Poisar where the body was found floating

Listen to this article Body of missing woman found in Kandivli nullah x 00:00

The Kandivli police have identified the body that was found in a nullah near Country Club. The deceased has been identified as Ashika Gambhir, a 43-year-old resident who lived over a kilometre away from the spot where she was found. According to the police, Ashika Gambhir was suffering from depression. She went missing on the evening of July 6, prompting her husband Ashok to file a complaint at Samta Nagar police station the following day.

Gambhir had been receiving treatment for her condition for the past 12 years and had also been admitted to Regional Mental Hospital in Thane. On the day of her disappearance, she had left her home, mentioning that she was going to the market but never returned. Ashika Gambhir resided with her husband, who works as a housekeeper in the vicinity, and they have a 23-year-old son who is employed in the Navi Mumbai area, according to an officer.

Upon returning home late in the evening of July 6 and not finding his wife, Ashok contacted his in-laws in Vile Parle and together they searched for her until the next day. Finally, they approached the Samta Nagar police station and filed a missing person complaint on the evening of July 7.

Senior Inspector Sandeep Vishwashrao from Kandivli police station stated, “We had already informed the nearby police station and the police control room. When Samta Nagar police learned about it, they called Gambhir’s relatives to identify the body.” “No foul play is suspected as the cause of death, as per the post-mortem report indicated drowning. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and we have handed over the body to the family for the last rites,” he added.