Bollywood celebrities hail police's 'Drugs Free Mumbai' campaign

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ekta Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao have come out in support of Mumbai Police's 'Drugs Free Mumbai' campaign.

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai crime branch launched the campaign on April 29 to spread awareness about the drug menace.

As part of the initiative, the ANC has roped in a group of theatre performers who are staging street plays with a message against drugs in places such as railway stations, bus stops and markets.

During the performance, police personnel distribute pamphlets on the drug menace.

A tweet about the campaign by the city police's Twitter handle elicited praise from several Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra in her tweet thanked Mumbai Police for continuously spreading awareness on such an important issue and working towards a drugs free Mumbai.

"Congratulations Mumbai Police and all the actors from Smita Patil Theatre for this initiative. Lets do it together," tweeted actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

Film and TV producer Ektaa Kapoor in her tweet said, "Lets work together and say no to drugs and create a better future for generations to come."

Actor Rajkumar Rao and Esha Gupta also praised the initiative.

Actors Tamannah Bhatia and Nimrat Kaur in their tweets praised the Mumbai Police initiative, wishing more power to the campaign.

Ankita Lokhande, a friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was among those who retweeted the Mumbai Police's tweet about the campaign.

The post about the campaign on the Mumbai Police's Twitter account has got 2,29,000 views in four days.

