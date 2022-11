Bombay HC bench recuses from hearing PIL seeking CBI probe against Uddhav, kin for alleged disproportionate assets

The petitioner had requested the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a "thorough and impartial" investigation

Bombay High Court. File Pic

A division bench headed by Bombay High Court's Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on Tuesday recused itself from hearing a PIL alleging Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and his family members had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income and seeking a probe by the CBI and ED.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by Mumbai resident Gauri Bhide, came up for hearing before the division bench of the Chief Justice and Justice Abhay Ahuja.

The bench recused itself from hearing it without assigning any reason.

"The matter shall be placed before another appropriate bench," it said.

The petitioner had requested the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a "thorough and impartial" investigation against former Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray and his family members.

