Bombay HC quashes 2006 case against singer Mika Singh for forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant

Bombay High Court. File Pic

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2006 case lodged against singer Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing actor Rakhi Sawant.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige quashed the FIR and chargesheet filed in the case after taking into account an affidavit submitted by Sawant giving her consent on the ground that she and Singh had amicably resolved the issue.

The FIR was registered on June 11, 2006, after Singh allegedly forcibly kissed Sawant during his birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai. Singh was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh, in April this year, moved HC to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police.

The HC Thursday perused the affidavit submitted by Sawant which stated that she and Singh had "amicably resolved all our differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part".

The HC then quashed the FIR and chargesheet.

