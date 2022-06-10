Breaking News
Bombay HC rejects Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's plea seeking release from jail to cast vote in Rajya Sabha polls

Updated on: 10 June,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A single bench presided over by Justice P D Naik said that although Malik had avoided the use of the word 'bail' the tenor of his plea was that of seeking bail and therefore, he must file an appeal challenging the special court that denied him temporary bail on June 9

Nawab Malik. File Pic


The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's petition seeking release from jail here to enable him to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, polling for which is underway.

Malik had sought that he be either released from custody on a bond or be permitted to go with a police escort to the Vidhan Bhavan for voting.




A single bench presided over by Justice P D Naik said that although Malik had avoided the use of the word 'bail' the tenor of his plea was that of seeking bail and therefore, he must file an appeal challenging the special court that denied him temporary bail on Thursday.


