Bombay HC's division bench sits beyond working hours to hear cases, draws law minister's praise

Updated on: 10 June,2022 02:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

This happened on Thursday, and taking note of it, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju praised Justice Shinde

Representative image


A division bench headed by Justice S S Shinde of the Bombay High Court worked around five hours beyond the regular working hours to hear around 200 cases scheduled for the day.

This happened on Thursday, and taking note of it, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju praised Justice Shinde.




"I am very happy to learn that Justice S S Shinde of Bombay High Court had heard over 190 cases yesterday. He sat in the bench from 10.30 am to 8 pm !" Rijiju posted on Twitter.


