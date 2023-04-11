Breaking News
Babri masjid demolition remark: Uddhav demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil
Thane: More than Rs 28.3 lakh siphoned off from dead man's bank account
Over 100 shops gutted in fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya
234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India: INSACOG
Will not oppose demand for JPC probe into Adani issue for sake of Oppn unity'
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay High Court quashes case against man for allegedly posting rape threats against Virat Kohlis daughter

Bombay High Court quashes case against man for allegedly posting rape threats against Virat Kohli's daughter

Updated on: 11 April,2023 05:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Akubathini, a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, was accused of posting objectionable tweets against the daughter of Kohli and Sharma after India lost the T20 world cup match against Pakistan on October 24, 2021

Bombay High Court quashes case against man for allegedly posting rape threats against Virat Kohli's daughter

File photo/Instagram


The Bombay High Court has quashed a case registered against a Hyderabad resident for allegedly posting rape threats on social media against the minor daughter of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma.


A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik on Monday quashed the case after the complainant, Kohli's manager Aquilia DSouza, granted consent to drop the charges against Ramnagesh Akubathini.



Akubathini, a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, was accused of posting objectionable tweets against the daughter of Kohli and Sharma after India lost the T20 world cup match against Pakistan on October 24, 2021.


A First Information Report was registered on November 8, 2021, against him under sections 354 (outraging modesty/sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code along with offences under the Information Technology Act.

Akubathini was arrested by Mumbai police's cyber crime cell on November 11, 2021. A local court granted him bail nine days later.

He moved the HC seeking to quash the FIR in February 2022. He was a meritorious student and rank-holder in the JEE (Advanced) Exam and wished to go abroad for a job but the case was causing hindrance to his career, he pleaded.

Also read: Court refuses pre-arrest bail to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in money laundering case

On Monday, the complainant filed an affidavit granting consent for the case to be quashed. Accordingly, the HC quashed the FIR. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Did you know that leech therapy can heal acne and hair fall?
mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra virat kohli anushka sharma bombay high court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK