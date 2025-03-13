The Bombay High Court has upheld TISS' decision to suspend Dalit PhD student Ramadas K S for two years over his participation in a politically motivated protest

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant relief to a Dalit PhD student suspended by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) over allegations of participating in anti-national activities, according to PTI. A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and M M Sathaye on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by the student, Ramadas K S, challenging his two-year suspension imposed by TISS in April 2024.

"The order suspending the petitioner (Ramadas) does not suffer from any illegality or perversity. We find that this is not a fit case to interfere. There is no merit in the petition and the same is dismissed," the court stated, as per PTI.

Ramadas was accused of participating in a protest march held in New Delhi against the central government's "anti-student policies." He was also accused of encouraging people to watch the documentary Ram Ke Naam during the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple, PTI reports.

The court observed that it was "clear as sunshine" that the protest in which Ramadas participated was politically motivated. The bench held that there was no fault with the institute’s conclusion that Ramadas had created an impression among the general public that the politically motivated protest and views were endorsed by TISS.

The high court noted that Ramadas had participated in the protest under the banner of TISS' student organisation, which the institute claimed had brought disrepute to its name, PTI reports.

"Ramadas is free to hold any political views of his choice, but so is the institute. The petitioner has full freedom to express his political views; however, expressing them under the banner of the respondent institute is what has been objected to by the institute," the court stated, according to PTI.

In his petition, Ramadas argued that the suspension was unlawful, arbitrary and unfair. He further stated that his scholarship had been stopped as a consequence of the suspension, causing him financial difficulties, PTI reports.

TISS opposed the petition, arguing that Ramadas had an alternate remedy and could appeal against the suspension order before a committee set up within the institute. However, Ramadas contended that he might not receive an independent and impartial hearing from the institute’s internal committee.

The high court ultimately ruled that the suspension order was valid and justified, affirming that there was no basis for judicial interference in the matter. The decision underscores the court's stance that educational institutions have the right to maintain discipline and protect their reputation.

(With inputs from PTI)