Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board

Some candidates have been involved in working for the community on smaller platforms, and the BPP will help them broad base these efforts

Adil Malia, one of the new trustees; Anahita Desai polled 5,547 votes, highest among the contestants; Hoshang Jal had started several social initiatives during lockdown and Maharukh Noble, a Nepean Sea Road resident, polled 3,802 votes

The Bombay Parsi Panchayat polls for seven trustees that took place on Sunday saw four new people elected to the BPP trusteeship. The newbies, not novices in terms of work, acknowledged the greater bandwidth and power the seat gives them, adding that they need to leverage that with caution and responsibility.

Anahita Desai, who polled 5,547 votes, highest among the contestants, said, “I am honoured that so many people felt I am fit for the job, but that brings with it responsibility and the weight of people’s expectations.” Desai added that it was time to bring the curtain down on the “politicking” and certain agendas being pushed within the BPP, resulting in internecine strife. “The community is sick of it. I want to see the BPP in robust financial health now. Credibility has been lost to some degree because of the infighting, and donations have been drying up. We have to get the Panchayat back on track in these aspects,” she said.

It’s Dial C for corporate, not conflict or controversy for Adil Malia who comes on board with the belief that it is high time “corporate leadership is part of society/community organisations”. “Qualified and trained corporates can bring their experience to these outfits,” said Malia. When asked about the tumult in the BPP, Malia said, “Friction and factionalism is part of many social organisations. It is important though to peg that back and create an environment which is mitigating rather than litigating.” What Malia meant is that “there has to be much more dialogue and discussion on community issues” so that the BPP moves forward together and gets results as a team.

