Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’

As Karnataka border row takes centre stage, Fadnavis pacifies Opposition, promises intervention

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur on Monday. Pic/ANI

The boundary dispute with Karnataka caused a flutter on the first day of the winter session of the state Assembly in Nagpur. The Opposition raised the issue of arrest of and assault on Marathi-speaking protesters by Karnataka cops, and demanded to know what the Shinde government was doing about it.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said he would lodge a protest with the neighbouring CM, and added, “It is not possible to resolve a 60-year-old issue in an hour.”

The Opposition protested against the arrest of Marathi-speaking people by the police of the neighbouring state, and demanded to know what the Shinde government was doing about it.

Cops lathi-charge Marathi-speaking protesters at Kognoli toll plaza in Karnataka, as tweeted by MLA Hasan Mushrif. Pic/Twitter@mrhasanmushrif

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government will try for the release of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members who have been arrested. He added that the Maharashtra government will lodge a complaint with their Karnataka counterpart.

Police atrocities have been reported from the border areas where the Samiti has been protesting for the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra claiming the district has a substantial Marathi population.

Also read: Security stepped up across Belagavi as 10-day Karnataka Legislature session begins

The Karnataka police allegedly lathicharged MLA Hasan Mushrif of NCP, a former Maharashtra minister, with lathis when he went to support the agitation. He tweeted that he was peacefully marching with the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members, “but we were beaten with lathis. It is unfortunate that a public representative was treated this way, along with peaceful protesters”.

MP Dhairyashil Mane of the Shinde Shiv Sena was denied entry into Belagavi on Monday, as Section 144 was in place there. Mane had sought permission from the Belagavi collector, who said no in the name of law and order.

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar raised the issue in the lower house and members of the upper house also demanded to know what was the Maharashtra government’s next move.

Fadnavis told the upper house that the government was in support of the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka. “The Union government has intervened in the matter and we presented our side to Home Minister Amit Shah. It is not possible to resolve a 60-year-old issue in an hour. People have the right to protest in a democratic manner. It is wrong to arrest Marathi-speaking people. We will try to get them released,” he said.

The border dispute, which is pending in the Supreme Court, has intensified over the past fortnight. Violence against protesters and inciting statements by the Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai led to the intervention of Amit Shah.

The Union minister met the CMs and home ministers of both the states, and suggested forming of a six-minister committee to resolve the local issues and asked both states not to escalate the dispute.

Bommai has said politicians from Maharashtra were welcome to his state.

Fadnavis also said that the government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 2,000 crore for villages in the Sangli district that have demanded a merger with Karnataka. The fund is for the Mhaisal lift irrigation scheme and several others.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 2 + 4 Submit Request