Boulders fall on tracks between Kasara, Igatpuri; no major impact on rail traffic

Boulders on the railway tracks/ X

Boulders fell onto the railway track between Kasara and Igatpuri stations on the Central Railway line on Saturday morning. According to Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, one of the three lines on this route has been affected by the fallen boulders. However, the other two lines are still functioning, ensuring there is no significant impact on rail traffic on this route.

Railway authorities are working promptly to clear the affected track and ensure it is safe for use. In the meantime, passengers can be reassured that train services will continue as normal on the unaffected lines.

Maharashtra | Boulders fell on the railway track between Kasara and Igatpuri stations under Central Railway. There are three lines on the route, one line is affected due to boulders but the remaining two lines are functioning so there is no impact on rail traffic on this line:… pic.twitter.com/zPuJGo68aS — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

"Boulders fell on the railway track between Kasara and Igatpuri stations under Central Railway. There are three lines on the route, one line is affected due to boulders but the remaining two lines are functioning so there is no impact on rail traffic on this line," said Nila.

Central line hit after goods train engine fails at signal

Recently, local train services on the Central Railway section were badly interrupted after a cargo train crossed a red signal and entered a loop route near Badlapur station, according to officials.

The event resulted in the cancellation and short-term termination of multiple local trains, causing overcrowding on the trains and at railway terminals. The goods train, which was transporting iron coils from Dolvi in Raigad district to Korukkpet in Tamil Nadu, was involved in a Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) event that suspended local rail traffic on both down and up lines.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, SE line traffic was affected. All DN locals towards Badlapur, Karjat, and Khopoli will run up to Ambernath & run back as SPL CSMT," the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Mumbai division posted on social media platform X.

An official verified that nine local trains were cancelled, twelve were short-circuited, and one long-distance train was diverted through Diva and Karjat.

According to the official, the SPAD incident was caused by the train's engines failing to brake properly. SPAD is regarded a serious safety infraction, and individuals involved have faced severe consequences.

“Loco of JSWD (JSW siding at Dolvi) - KOKG (Korukkpet) goods train has failed at Badlapur home signal at 4.30 pm,” said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

With PTI inputs