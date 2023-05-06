Bowing to ‘cadre sentiment’, Sharad Pawar stays party boss

However, nephew Ajit Pawar, who sounded like the only one in favour of octogenarian stepping down, was absent during the announcement

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media at YB Chavan Centre on Friday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Three days after sending shockwaves through political circles, veteran politician Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation on Friday after the Nationalist Congress Party’s selection committee rejected his retirement call in view of the supporters’ outcry and their vehement appeal that he continue as party chief.

The leader pulled the curtains on a three-day drama keeping speculations alive when he said that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organisation and that he would make changes to the party’s organisational structure in the near future.

The rollback also evoked a thunderous reaction from party workers and leaders who had been protesting at YB Chavan Centre for the past three days. But on Friday they sensed good news was on its way and came prepared, with a dhol pathak (local band). They cheered Pawar and danced as they thanked the veteran politician for respecting their sentiments. A day before, Pawar himself had assured them that their feelings would not be ignored and they wouldn’t need to sit at the centre waiting for a favourable decision for many days.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre on Friday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Pawar’s continuation came as a big sigh of relief for the party’s first and second leadership which was genuinely concerned about the NCP’s prospects ahead of next year’s big elections and the very existence of Pawar’s brainchild, the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Speculations didn’t end though, because some prominent NCP leaders had taken a stand that Pawar should be allowed to retire and mentor a new leadership. Ajit Pawar was one among them, and as his reputation goes, the day wasn’t an exception.

Aji not upset: uncle

The announcement did not happen without further drama, because Ajit Pawar was conspicuous by his absence at the uncle’s media conference though he was among a group of leaders who had gathered at his uncle’s residence to convey to him the panel’s sentiment. Some leaders travelled to Nariman Point to be with Pawar, who was accommodated by his wife Pratibha (she didn’t attend the media conference). Questions about Ajit’s absence were repeated from all corners, but Pawar downplayed it. “Do all journalists attend a press conference?” he said in response, adding that Ajit too was among the senior leaders who asked him to change his mind.

“I told Ajit about my decision before coming here,” he said, dismissing rumours that the Opposition leader in the Assembly was upset over his withdrawal and had gone to New Delhi on Friday.

NCP’s national vice-president Praful Patel speaks at the event

He said some leaders had made a suggestion that he should continue as the chief and have his daughter Supriya Sule appointed as a working president. “However, neither his colleagues nor Supriya approved of it.”

He also refused to acknowledge the observations made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and some Congress leaders that his resignation had its genesis in the possibility of some NCP leaders’ plan to switch over to the BJP. “Why don’t you ask them? There is no such thing (defection plan) in the NCP,” he added.

Overwhelmed by love

Reading out reasons for rolling back, Pawar said, “My decision evoked strong sentiments amongst the people. Party workers, office-bearers and my colleagues were disheartened to hear my decision. All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties (he named Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury among them), my colleagues and well-wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision. ‘Lok Maze Sangati’ (the title of his political biography) means people are my companions. And this is the real secret of my long and satisfying public life. I cannot disrespect their feelings.”

The veteran leader added, “I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire. Even though I am continuing in the post of president, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organisation. In the future, I will focus on making organisational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people. Your continuous support has been a real inspiration for me. I will be forever grateful to you, who have stood by me during successes and all the challenges of my life. I reiterate that I accept to continue the responsibility as the party president.”

Ball in Pawar’s court

Earlier on Friday, as expected, the NCP’s selection committee rejected Sharad Pawar’s resignation from the national president’s office, urging him to reconsider. The octogenarian has asked the party colleagues for some time to think about it.

NCP’s national vice-president Praful Patel, the convener of the committee Pawar had named in his resignation speech on May 2, said the decision to reject the party chief’s call was unanimous. “We passed a resolution asking him to stay on as the national president,” he said. State NCP president Jayant Patil and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal endorsed Patel later in the day.

Bhujbal said no suggestion was made to appoint a working president (he was the one who had suggested so a day before while talking to the media persons). “There is no other way. Pawar saheb will have to withdraw his resignation. He will be the only one to head the party,” he said.

May 2

Day Pawar announced resignation

May 5

Day Pawar rolled back decision