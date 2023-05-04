Boy dies after falling into lift duct in Thane building

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the boy went to the building in Khadakpada area of Kalyan town to deliver clothes laundered by his father, they said

A 13-year-old boy has died after falling into the duct of a lift at a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the boy went to the building in Khadakpada area of Kalyan town to deliver clothes laundered by his father, they said.

To come down from the building, the boy entered the lift, but it got stuck between the fifth and sixth floors. The boy apparently panicked and opened the door following which he fell into the duct, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

When the boy did not return home, his family members launched a search. They went to the building to check at around 10.30 pm and found the boy lying in the duct, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the police added.

