Brand associated with matrimonial matchmaking launches app for gay community

A desi company called Matrimony.com, which manages different matrimony brands and matchmaking services, has given a shout out to the queer community. The company has launched a matchmaking app called RainbowLuv to help them find, “serious and meaningful relationships,” said a spokesperson at the launch held at a Colaba hotel on Monday. There are over 45-plus gender identities, 122-plus orientation tags and 48-plus pronouns included in the app, now available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Arjun Bhatia, chief marketing officer of Matrimony.com, said, “The LGBTQIA+ community has been largely underserved, and we wanted to start a safe and trusted platform for them.” Said Bhatia, “There are certain apps available in the market for the LGBT community but many are for casual hook-ups. Here, we focus on serious relationships. There are at least three layers of security including features like ‘report abuse’ within the app. This is an indicator that intent and motive is important, not just while registering but when using the app too.”



Members of the LGBTQIA+ community at the launch on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Bhatia claimed that the genesis of RainbowLuv was one year ago when “an LGBTQIA+ community member approached us saying, ‘you are a company that helps Indians find their life partner. Conventionally, life partner in India translates into partner for marriage. Though marriage is not legally allowed in our community, why not help us find a partner too? This may not be for marriage, but it can certainly be for life. Somebody who we want to live and grow old with.’ That is when we started thinking about including the community.” Bhatia did say initially there were some who asked if it would ‘hurt’ the brand, but “I believed it would not.” The marketing chief added, “When a publicly listed company or large brand actually walks the talk on diversity, I think it adds to the narrative of equal rights. That can only be a good thing.” Several corporates are now coming out of the closet themselves, unafraid of being identified with the community. Yet, many top brands give covert support. They need to muster the courage to clearly align themselves through open sponsorship, and other avenues with the community.

Marriage mode

Ashish Srivastava, who identifies as gay, said, “With the number of different orientations this app identifies, there is the recognition that gender is a spectrum. This not only helps the LGBTQ in their quest for a life partner, but may also educate many on gender identities and the community itself.” Srivastava laughed as he said, “I have a partner for 10 years, but I am very jealous seeing the platforms for the community now, and the opportunities to find a significant other. Our legal fight for marriage rights is ongoing and it is certainly not going to be easy. We, as a community, are optimistic though. Maybe the next time we talk our conversation could be about marriage and babies.”

