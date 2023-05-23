6 persons killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Buldhana district

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article BREAKING: 6 persons killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana x 00:00

At least six persons were killed and 10 injured in a bus-truck collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, the police official said.

On Tuesday morning, a state transport bus collided with a container truck, the police informed.

The accident took place near Sindkhed Raja town on the old Mumbai-Nagpur highway in the district.

"The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was going towards Mehkar in (Buldhana) from Pune when it collided with the truck," the official said.

"Among the deceased were four bus passengers and drivers of both vehicles. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Sindkhed Raja town," the official said.