BREAKING: 70-year-old woman dies after a tree falls on her in Malad

Updated on: 11 July,2023 05:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A 70-year-old senior citizen died after a branch of a tree fell on a road in Malad on Tuesday afternoon, BMC officials said

BREAKING: 70-year-old woman dies after a tree falls on her in Malad

Representative image/iStock

BREAKING: 70-year-old woman dies after a tree falls on her in Malad
A 70-year-old senior citizen died after a branch of a tree fell on a road in Malad on Tuesday afternoon, BMC officials said.


The incident took place around 4.30 pm in Kasam Baug, near Daftari Road in Malad.


The incident was reported by an alert citizen.


According to the BMC official, a branch of a huge tree in a private compound fell on the road. Two women and a male child suffered severe injuries.

"70-year-old female was declared brought dead and the other two injured victims are getting treated in the hospital," said the BMC.

The deceased has been identified as Shindabai Ahire (70).

Other two injured victims - Rekhabai Sonawane (46) and Rudra Sonawane (3) are getting treated in a private hospital and are in stable condition.

 

