The police have filed an FIR after receiving an application that was filed with them seeking the registration of an offence, the police said

Ranveer Singh. File Pic

The Chembur Police registered an FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for his recent nude photos that have gone viral on social media. The police have filed an FIR after receiving a complaint that was filed with them seeking the registration of FIR, the police said.

Actor Ranveer Singh had posted nude photos on his Instagram account. An office-bearer of an NGO and a woman lawyer had filed separate written complaints in the matter and had alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the police said.

"Taking cognisance of a complaint, an FIR has been registered against actor Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. He has been booked under IPC Sections 292, 293, 509 and sections of IT Act," an official said.

In the photos, Ranveer Singh was seen posing naked for a magazine. The pictures of the shoot had also gone viral on the internet.