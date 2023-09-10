BREAKING: Six workers killed after construction lift collapses at high-rise in Thane

On Sunday, at least five people died after a lift in a high-rise collapsed in Thane, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said

On Sunday, at least six people died after a construction lift in a high-rise collapsed in Thane, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said.

According to the civic official, the incident occurred at a 40-storey under construction high-rise building near Ghodbunder Road.

"The building where the incident occurred is located on Ghodbunder Road. More details related to the incident are awaited, "Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Mahendra Choupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Harun Sheikh (47), Mithlesh (35), and Karidas (38). Another deceased is unidentified.

Tadvi, added, "It was a construction lift and not the regular elevator which came crashing down from the 40th storey and landed at P3 (three levels underground in the parking area)."

Prima facie, one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the incident.

According to the civic official the incident occurred at around 5:30 pm.

"After receiving the information, a team of Regional Disaster Management Cell and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking," the TMC civic official added.

"It was immediately not clear how the lift cable malfunctioned," Tadvi added.

Meanwhile in Thane, a labourer allegedly bashed his 18-month-old daughter to death following a quarrel with his wife. The Thane police have arrested Altaf Mohammad Samiullah Ansari (26) under sections 302 (murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police official, the incident took place around 6 pm on Friday.

"The accused in a fit of rage beat up his wife and dragged her and his daughter out of their house in Abhay Nagar area of Daighargaon," the police official said.

accused was an alcoholic and frequently quarrelled with his wife, he said, adding that the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

(with inputs from PTI)